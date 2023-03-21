Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

''Artsakh Blockade. 100 Days''. Rally held in Stepanakert

On March 21, on the initiative of the Artsakh Youth Union of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and with the participation of youth and non-governmental organizations operating in Artsakh, a rally entitled “Artsakh Blockade. 100 Days”, was held in Stepanakert's Revival Square.

''Artsakh Blockade. 100 Days''. Rally held in Stepanakert

''Artsakh Blockade. 100 Days''. Rally held in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT,  MARCH 21 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The goal of the gathering was to make the voice of the Artsakh citizen heard, to express the determination of their struggle and to prove the united will of the Armenian people.

Нет описания.Нет описания.The rally was started by commemorating the martyred heroes who sacrificed their lives for the defense of Artsakh.

"Today we have united around a common goal: the determination to live in Artsakh. It's been 100 days since Artsakh under the fruitless concerns and statements of the international community has been under the blockade artificially created by Azerbaijan. 100 days in itself has no meaning, but it is a serious period to analyze the life lived by the people of Artsakh and the difficulties we have endured.

Нет описания.We have suffered and continue to suffer many domestic difficulties, but along with this, we have discovered our hidden qualities: patience, forgiveness, simple human contacts, from which we were far away. And, contrary to the wishes of those who created this blockade, we continue to stick to our land," Father Vachagan Gyurjian, Director of the Center for Christian Education of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, said in his speech.

Нет описания.Нет описания.Нет описания.Нет описания.Нет описания.Нет описания.
Нет описания.
Нет описания.Нет описания.Нет описания.

     

Politics

French senator Valérie Boyer expresses solidarity with Armenians as blockade of Lachin Corridor passes 100 days

French senator Valérie Boyer has reiterated solidarity and deep friendship with the Armenian people amid the Azeri blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

All news from section

Patel: Blinken offered assistance to Armenia, Azerbaijan in peace discussions

During his recent telephone conversations with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered his continued support on the US assistance in peace discussions. This was stated by Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, during Tuesday’s department press briefing.

Artsakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the 100th day of the blockade by Azerbaijan

Artsakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the 100th day of the blockade by Azerbaijan.

Iran deputy FM announces upcoming visit to Armenia

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani announced Tuesday a two-day working visit to Armenia.

Acceptance of the integration agenda would mean rejection of the dream of the indigenous Armenian people of Artsakh to live in their homeland. Masis Mayilian

The 100th day of the illegal blockade of the internationally recognised Lachin (Kashatagh) corridor.

Never enough for a bloodthirsty regime and its puppets to starve 120000 people of Nagorno Karabakh, Marukyan

Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia referred to the threats by an “eco-activist” to kill Armenians and drink their blood.

Any status of Artsakh within Azerbaijan would be tantamount to ethnic cleansing and genocide of Armenians – Ombudsman

On March 21, the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh published an ad hoc trilingual report on the violations of individual and collective human rights as a result of the 100-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

Economy

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

All news from section

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

The State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh met with businessmen

On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Society

Azerbaijan again cuts off Artsakh’s gas supply

Azerbaijan has again cut off gas supply to Artsakh amid the ongoing blockade.

All news from section

''Artsakh Blockade. 100 Days''. Rally held in Stepanakert

On March 21, on the initiative of the Artsakh Youth Union of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and with the participation of youth and non-governmental organizations operating in Artsakh, a rally entitled “Artsakh Blockade. 100 Days”, was held in Stepanakert's Revival Square.

During the blockade of Artsakh, 422 people reunited with their families. ICRC provides data

According to published data, since the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the world, 422 people have been reunited with their families with the efforts of the ICRC mission.

Armenian Church urges UN, EU and world leaders to achieve Azerbaijani compliance with ICJ ruling

The Armenian Church has asked the UN, the European Union and world leaders to take action to achieve Azerbaijan’s compliance with the World Court ruling ordering it to open the Lachin Corridor on the 100th day of the blockade.

Blockade Day 100. Chapar

In the Chapar community of the Martakert region of the Republic of Artsakh, due to the lack of the agricultural machinery, the spring planting works are not completed within the specified time.

Blockade. Day 99. Astghashen

The Astghashen community of the Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh has 140 households.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian aid to Artsakh

In order to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian support to Artsakh in the form of essential products.

Military

MOD: Armenia soldier who got lost is found

The Armenian soldier who went missing on March 21 has been found alive Wednesday.

All news from section

Armenian serviceman believed to have accidentally crossed into Azeri-controlled territory

According to preliminary data, at around 12:20pm on Tuesday, Armenia serviceman M. G. got lost due to poor visibility and fog in the area while transporting food to a combat base by car, and ended up in the area under Azerbaijani control.

Azerbaijanis shoot at Artsakh residents working in vineyard

On 15 March, at around 11:00, Martuni regional police department received a report that three citizens of Artsakh, who were trimming vineyards in the Amaras Valley, came under indiscriminate fire from small arms from adjacent Azerbaijani military positions, Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.

Armenia Armed Forces did not open fire toward Azerbaijani positions

The statement released by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan claiming that from 00:15 to 02:30 March 15 the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia opened fire at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani borderline is untrue.”

Artsakh army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

The statement released by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan claiming that Defense Army units periodically opened fire on March 15 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of Martuni and Askeran regions in the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.”

The rescue workers, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, convoyed the RA citizens who remained in Artsakh. Ministry of Internal Affairs regarded news spread by Azerbaijan as disinformation

Yesterday, on March 13, the Azerbaijani media spread another disinformation that servicemen and weapons were transported from Armenia to Artsakh accompanied by Russian peacekeeping troops, attaching a video of a small convoy of vehicles. In fact, in the video published by the Azerbaijani side, there are not military vehicles, but vehicles belonging to the State Emergency Service.

Pashinyan warns of high likelihood of new attack by Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned on Tuesday of high likelihood of an escalation by Azerbaijan along the border with Armenia and in Nagorno Karabakh.

French senator Valérie Boyer expresses solidarity with Armenians as blockade of Lachin Corridor passes 100 days
Patel: Blinken offered assistance to Armenia, Azerbaijan in peace discussions
Japan to provide $470 million to Ukraine
MOD: Armenia soldier who got lost is found
Russia, China set far-reaching, ambitious goals — Putin
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

All news from section

Photos

Chartar. Spring
Chartar. Spring
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

All news from section

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

All news from section

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

Diaspora

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

All news from section

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

International

Japan to provide $470 million to Ukraine

All news from section

Russia, China set far-reaching, ambitious goals — Putin

China's Xi says deepening ties with Moscow Beijing’s strategic choice

Mikhail Bogdanov: Russia is coordinating consultations’ timeframe with Syria, Iran, Turkey

Most Read

month

week

day

Search