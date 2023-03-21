During the blockade of Artsakh, 422 people reunited with their families. ICRC provides data

According to published data, since the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the world, 422 people have been reunited with their families with the efforts of the ICRC mission.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "Artsakhpress" has learnt from the ICRC official website.



More than 200 people were transferred to the Republic of Armenia in order to continue treatment in the medical facilities there. Those treated are returning. Medicines and infant formulas have been transported for the health sector. Since January, ICRC has distributed around 3,500 food and hygiene parcels to rehabilitation centers, care facilities for indigent elderly, child care and protection boarding schools, hospitals and pregnant women.