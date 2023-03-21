Armenian serviceman believed to have accidentally crossed into Azeri-controlled territory

According to preliminary data, at around 12:20pm on Tuesday, Armenia serviceman M. G. got lost due to poor visibility and fog in the area while transporting food to a combat base by car, and ended up in the area under Azerbaijani control.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21 , ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Search and rescue operations were launched immediately and actions are being taken to confirm that the serviceman has appeared in Azerbaijani-controlled territory and return him,'' the Defense Ministry said.