Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani announced Tuesday a two-day working visit to Armenia.
Iran deputy FM announces upcoming visit to Armenia
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “A few hours after the start of the new year, the rapid movement of the diplomacy apparatus focusing on strengthening the neighborhood policy and prioritizing the Caucasus began. Going to Yerevan for a two-day working visit at the invitation of my Armenian counterpart,” Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted.