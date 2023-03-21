Acceptance of the integration agenda would mean rejection of the dream of the indigenous Armenian people of Artsakh to live in their homeland. Masis Mayilian

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Artsakh presidential Ambassador-At-Large Masis Mayilyan has made a statement on his Facebook page:



''The use of terms plays an important role in politics, and their misuse can predetermine the outcome of negotiations, therefore, the terms are not disputed, rather than agreed upon.



Alongside the illegal blockade of the internationally recognised Lachin (Kashatagh) corridor, Azerbaijan offers the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh to integrate into Azerbaijan under the threat of genocide and ethnic cleansing.



Acceptance of the integration agenda by Artsakh from the outset would mean not only alienation from its own sovereignty and legal rights, but also rejection of the dream of the indigenous Armenian people of Artsakh to live freely and safely in their homeland. In our case, the term "integration", which is currently quite popular in international relations, means voluntary capitulation.



Official Baku is even trying to put into circulation another version of the term "integration" - "reintegration", which means the return of Artsakh to Azerbaijan. However, it is well known that Nagorno-Karabakh has never been part of independent Azerbaijan, but was subjugated to Soviet Azerbaijan by the illegal decision of the third-party body, the Caucasian Bureau of the Russian Bolshevik Party. Any judgment about Artsakh's relations with Azerbaijan makes sense only in the context of the decision of the Bolsheviks and the later adopted USSR constitution. The suspension of the Soviet constitution in 1991 closed this issue. The problem of the illegal claims of the self-proclaimed Republic of Azerbaijan over the self-determined Republic of Artsakh emerged.



Before talking about reintegration, the famous "paper tiger" with rusting "iron paws" must first be able to restore the Soviet Union. If he is not able to do that, then the rest is bluff and deception.



Today is the 100th day of the illegal blockade of the internationally recognised Lachin (Kashatagh) corridor.



I am sure that if necessary, the people of Artsakh will endure even for 1000 days or more, but they will not give up their legal collective rights and sovereignty. By making the right decisions and using the existing potential wisely, we will come out of the crisis imposed on us even stronger. There are more than enough grounds for optimism.''