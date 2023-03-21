Never enough for a bloodthirsty regime and its puppets to starve 120000 people of Nagorno Karabakh, Marukyan

Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia referred to the threats by an “eco-activist” to kill Armenians and drink their blood.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21 , ARTSAKHPRESS: “It's never enough for a bloodthirsty regime and its puppets to starve 120000 people of Nagorno Karabakh. Now their pseudo-eco-activist threatens to kill all Armenians and literally drink their blood. Are we truly in the 21st century? Is there a civilized world somewhere around?”, Marukyan twitted.