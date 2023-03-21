Artsakh is under Azerbaijan blockade for 100 days but by and large, for several decades. David Babayan

Artsakh is under Azerbaijani blockade for 100 days. Although, by and large, Artsakh has been under a blockade—a diplomatic, political, moral blockade—for several decades. David Babayan, adviser-representative-at large of the Artsakh President, said this in an interview with NEWS.am.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "But we will endure, for sure. Azerbaijan now does not take into account at all the norms of morality, international law; it simply conducts a cynical policy. And this is further confirmed by the statement of the ‘environmentalist’ who announced to the whole world official Baku’s policy that ‘they will turn us into kebabs.’

“On the one hand, 100 days is not a long period, on the other hand, every minute is an eternity. But we have to endure because the question here is our future, whether we will be worthy to be called people, Armenians, and just people. Any test that is given not only to a person, but also to a people; it is given by God so that it can be overcome. We are obligated to overcome [it] because this is the mission of each of us, and of the people in general.

“It is a pity that the international community is indifferent to the suffering of Artsakh. But this does not mean that the ‘virus’ will not creep to other places if it is not stopped now. We are under a blockade, but we have no place to retreat," said Babayan.

Azerbaijan has closed the Lachin corridor since December 12, 2022 under the guise of "environmental action." The passing of this corridor is currently allowed exclusively for the Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Today marks the 100th day of this blockade of Artsakh.