March 21, 2023, 13:45 Blockade Day 100. Chapar

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Chapar community Vardges Saghiyan told "Artsakhpress".

"Since the agricultural works of our community are carried out with the agricultural machinery of the neighboring Haterk, Getavan, Zardakhach communities, the agricultural works here start after they are completed in the neighboring communities. That is why the works are delayed beyond the set deadline. The community power poles are not in good condition. Even the weakest wind deprives neighborhoods of lighting.

Lately, rolling blackouts have caused a number of problems. Water resources are few. We had planned to carry out improvement works in the ceremony hall, in the area of the monument, to acquire necessary property for the club, but due to the blockade of Artsakh, all our plans have been disrupted," said V. Saghiyan.

According to the head of the community, the situation created around Artsakh has, of course, affected the mental state of the residents, but they continue to work diligently in their native village. Residents are mostly provided with work.

"Most of them are engaged in agriculture. I should mention that after the war the number of cattle has been reduced. The reason is that the animals go to the areas under the control of the enemy, and thus it becomes impossible to develop that branch of animal husbandry. Beekeeping is developed in the community," informed the head of the community.

''With the efforts of the philanthropist Varuzhan Grigoryan, the community's kindergarten, community hall, event hall, first-aid station, and club have been built; and intra-community road sections were paved, he said and noted that every resident of the village in turn tries to contribute to the further development and strengthening of Chapar, as well as Artsakh.