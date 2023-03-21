The Armenian Church has asked the UN, the European Union and world leaders to take action to achieve Azerbaijan’s compliance with the World Court ruling ordering it to open the Lachin Corridor on the 100th day of the blockade.

March 21, 2023, 14:30 Armenian Church urges UN, EU and world leaders to achieve Azerbaijani compliance with ICJ ruling

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The Supreme Spiritual Council issued a statement on the 100th day of the Berdzor (Lachin) Corridor Blockade:

“It is with deep sadness that we state it is already the 100th day that the authorities of Azerbaijan, with the intensifying manifestations of anti-Armenian policy, have blocked the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor connecting Artsakh to Armenia.

The physical and psychological pressures, violence and terrorist acts carried out regularly by Azerbaijan against the Armenian population of the Republic of Artsakh deepen the catastrophic humanitarian situation. Contrary to the efforts of the peacekeeping personnel stationed in Artsakh, as a result of the criminal actions of the Azerbaijani authorities, the rights to life, treatment, movement and other fundamental rights of the people - children, women and elderly - are being violated.

We highly appreciate the decision of the International Court of Justice of the United Nations regarding the removal of the blockade of the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor by Azerbaijan. We welcome the urge of the Assembly of the European Parliament urging the authorities of Azerbaijan to implement the decision of the International Court of Justice of the United Nations.

We express our confusion that despite the strong demands of the international community and its competent and influential structures to open the road, the blockade continues to this day. We urge the structures of the UN, the European Parliament and the European Union, heads of state and religious leaders, to achieve the execution of the judgment of the International Court by Azerbaijan with consistent efforts and ensure the safe and normal life of the Artsakh population.

Toleration of such a blatantly disrespectful approach by Azerbaijan to the decision of the International Court of Justice will intensify the humanitarian crisis, will create new dangers for the lives of more than 120,000 people of Artsakh, will create an unforgivable precedent of grossly circumventing the resolution of international courts, at the same time causing a deep disillusionment with international justice.

Our Holy Apostolic Church, having priority over the salvation and safety of human lives, will consistently protect the realization of the right of self-determination of the people of Artsakh, based on the principle of independence for the sake of salvation and safety,” the statement reads.

The United Nations’ highest court – the International Court of Justice (ICJ) - ordered Azerbaijan on February 22 to “take all steps at its disposal” to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions. The Lachin Corridor has been blocked by Azerbaijan since 12 December 2022.