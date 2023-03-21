Mikhail Bogdanov: Russia is coordinating consultations’ timeframe with Syria, Iran, Turkey

Russia is coordinating the timeframe of the upcoming quadrilateral consultations—at the level of foreign ministers—with Syria, Iran and Turkey; there is no specific date yet, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told RIA Novosti, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Earlier, Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu announced that the Russian side proposed to organize a meeting between the delegations of Turkey, Russia, Iran, and Syria in Moscow, and that Ankara agreed to the proposal.

"We hadn't agreed on anything yet, so there is nothing to postpone," Bogdanov clarified.

He noted that the matter is about quadrilateral consultations at the level of deputy FMs, the purpose of which is to set up a meeting of the FMs.

"We are guided by the intention that the meeting should take place—the sooner, the better. But there are work schedules of our partners—Syrians, Turks, and Iranians. So far, there is no specific date, we will continue to coordinate [it]," said the Russian deputy FM.