Democratic values are placed at one end of the scale, oil and gas at the other. Here the civilized world has to make a choice. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh NA Speaker Artur Tovmasyan said on the occasion of the 100th day of the blockade of Artsakh.

March 21, 2023, 12:22

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "The civilized world has been silently following the developments around tiny Artsakh for 100 days. Ignoring and disregarding the many statements and resolutions adopted by the international community, as well as the appeals of individual authoritatives and especially in the Hague International Court of Justice decision, the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan continues to keep the road closed.

Due to the blockade, the atmosphere of mistrust between the two nations is deepening. The will of the people of Artsakh is unbreakable. Is there any options of unblocking the road? I think, yes, there is.

Studying the world experience, we can refer to the use of sanctions.

Democratic values are placed at one end of the scale, oil and gas at the other. Here the civilized world has to make a choice.

And if democratic values were actually more important to the big players, the blockade would have been stopped long ago.



Artsakh residents earn their daily bread. Perhaps the greatest work, from the baby to the old man, is the preservation of the dignity of the Armenian nation, which we do with God's blessing and thanks to our perseverance.



May God protect the two Armenian republics," reads the statement.