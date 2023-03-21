Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Nathalie Loiseau from France says she cannot understand that only the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Russian peacekeepers are allowed to use the Lachin corridor and that the world watches silently.

March 21, 2023, 10:17 MEP: Artsakh blockade should be stopped

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 21 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with Armenpress, MEP Loiseau emphasized that the blockade of Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan must be immediately lifted and the UN Security Council must form a fact-finding mission and demand all UN humanitarian agencies to have access into Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The European Parliament has voted two reports, one on Armenia and the other on Azerbaijan. I co-authored the report on Armenia and amended the one on Azerbaijan to ensure they don’t contradict each other. The European Parliament’s position is crystal clear: The blockade of the Lachin Corridor must stop,” the MEP said.

Azerbaijan continues its blockade of Lachin Corridor—Nagorno-Karabakh’s only road to the outside world—under fake environmental pretexts, since December 12, 2022. Despite numerous calls by the international community to open the corridor, as well as the recent ruling by the International Court of Justice, Azerbaijan is still keeping the corridor blocked. Nagorno-Karabakh is under blockade for already 100 days. Only the ICRC and Russian peacekeepers have access to Nagorno-Karabakh and attempt to somewhat mitigate the worsening crisis. Azerbaijan is regularly trying to mislead the international community by showing the Red Cross and Russian peacekeeping vehicles as they pass along the corridor to advance its narrative that the road is open. However, these manipulations fail because the international community is calling for the immediate lifting of the blockade.