Taking into account the necessity of restoration of the rights of the population forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh, as well as the obligations taken by Azerbaijan under point 7 of the Tripartite Statement of November 9, 2020, we have appealed to the leaders of the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, demanding to recognize the urgent imperative of restoration of the violated rights of Armenian refugees.

March 20, 2023, 17:29 The programs of illegal settlement of Azerbaijanis in the Armenian settlements are a grave violation of the provisions of the Tripartite Statement. Saro Saryan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Saro Saryan, President of the NKR Refugees Association NGO, said this in response to an inquiry by "Artsakhpress", commenting on the joint statement of a number of organizations calling on the Parties to the Tripartite Declaration signed on November 9, 2020 to provide for forcibly displaced citizens safe and dignified return to their historic lands and former settlements in accordance with their obligations, human and humanitarian law.

"Our statement also contains a clear appeal addressed to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, because the Azerbaijani authorities have repeatedly violated the provisions of the tripartite agreement and are currently implementing programs of illegal settlement of Azerbaijanis in our settlements, hindering our return and illegally appropriating our property. We demand the international community to force Azerbaijan putting the end on its aggressive and anti-Armenian policy," - said our interlocutor.

According to S. Saryan, de-occupation of Armenian territories is important; otherwise it becomes impossible for Armenians to return to their homeland.

"Accordingly, by appealing to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, the organizations expect not only arranging the return of the displaced Armenian population, but also introducing effective and applicable international guarantees for the safety of the returning persons," - said the chairman of the NKR Refugees Association NGO.