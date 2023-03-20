Russia expects that the trilateral (Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan) task force on regional unblocking will soon reach concrete agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

March 20, 2023, 17:01 Timeframe of new foreign ministerial meeting between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia under discussion - Lavrov

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Russia also favors the intensification of the work of the border delimitation commission with Moscow’s consultative support. Moscow is also ready to support the signing of a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku,” Lavrov added during a joint press conference with Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow.

He said that the Armenian side reiterated PM Nikol Pashinyan’s statement on readiness to meet and now the new timeframe for a meeting between the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers is under discussion.

“We will soon choose the timeframe convenient to the three ministers,” Lavrov said.