March 20, 2023, 16:45 Lavrov describes talks with Armenian counterpart as “very comprehensive”

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: He said the entire scope of bilateral relations in all areas was covered during the talks.

“We discussed the regional and international issues and outlined the directions for further development of strategic partnership,” Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Mirzoyan in Moscow. “We paid special attention to economic partnership, exchange of business missions and other projects.”

FM Lavrov said that the issues of implementing the North-South transport corridor with Armenia’s participation were also discussed, among other issues.

The Russian FM attached importance to close political contacts, noting that the contacts will be continuous.