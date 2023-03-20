Russia prioritizes resolution of “situation” around Lachin Corridor

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the resolution of the situation around Lachin Corridor and generally Nagorno Karabakh is a priority.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We have no doubts that the key to implementing all our decisions still remains within the trilateral statements between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, for the benefit of stabilizing the situation military-politically, economically and from perspective of interational law,” Lavrov said during his meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow on March 20.

He added that Russia will continue to support by all means Armenia and Azerbaijan in the issues of unblocking the transport connections in the region, delimitation of the border and agreeing the parameters of the peace treaty.