Blockade. Day 99. Astghashen

The Astghashen community of the Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh has 140 households.

STEPANAKERT,  MARCH 20 , ARTSAKHPRESS:  Artur Grigoryan, the head of Astghashen community, told "Artsakhpress".

"The majority of the population are young people. People are mainly engaged in farming and animal husbandry. I must mention that the population's interest in the latter has decreased. In the current year, about 300 hectares of autumn sowing have been done in the community. 213 hectares are wheat and 87 are barley. We plan to do spring sowing as well. We will sow corn, sunflower, potatoes, as well as other vegetable crops. The state provided potato seeds to the villagers," A. Grigoryan presented.

Нет описания.Нет описания.The community head noted that the village has two greenhouse farms. And as an important achievement of the post-war period, the head of the community singled out the paving of the road from the highway to the village with the funds of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.
"With the funding support of the  philanthropist Wilhelm Karapetyan and his family, some parts of the inter-community roads have been paved, and a swimming pool has been built for the children of the village," he said.
Referring to the problems of the village, A. Grigoryan mentioned the need to repair the culture house, the first-aid station, as well as to provide night lighting. They do not have irrigation water;  they use an artesian well.
Нет описания.
Нет описания."But we don't complain. We are used to it. We will overcome all the problems," the head of the Astghashen community concluded.

     

Politics

Timeframe of new foreign ministerial meeting between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia under discussion - Lavrov

Russia expects that the trilateral (Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan) task force on regional unblocking will soon reach concrete agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

Lavrov describes talks with Armenian counterpart as “very comprehensive”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that his March 20 meeting with Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan was very “comprehensive”.

Russia prioritizes resolution of “situation” around Lachin Corridor

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the resolution of the situation around Lachin Corridor and generally Nagorno Karabakh is a priority.

‘Azerbaijan wants to commit ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh’, Armenian FM warns Russian counterpart in Moscow

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday in Moscow that Azerbaijan wants to commit ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh.

Armenia seeks to take Azerbaijan’s non-compliance with ICJ ruling to UN Security Council

Armenia is “working” in the direction of raising the issue of Azerbaijan’s non-compliance with the world court order on unblocking the Lachin Corridor at the UN Security Council, the Representative of Armenia on International Legal Matters Yeghishe Kirakosyan told lawmakers Monday.

MOD: Armenia army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

Armenia denied on Monday Azerbaijan’s latest accusations on opening gunfire on the border.

Pashinyan, CSTO Secretary General discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on March 17 with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov.

Economy

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

The State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh met with businessmen

On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Society

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian aid to Artsakh

In order to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian support to Artsakh in the form of essential products.

ICRC facilitates transfer of 12 patients from Stepanakert to Yerevan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 12 patients from blockaded Nagorno Karabakh/Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh reported Friday.

CSTO Secretary General honors fallen troops in Yerevan’s Yerablur military cemetery

he Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon cemetery on Friday as part of his two-day trip to Armenia.

Earthquake hits Iran, also felt in Artsakh

The seismological network of Armenia on Thursday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 in Iran, at 3:47pm local time, 41 kilometers southwest of Khoy city, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Armenian deminers complete clearance of 88,000 sq.m territory in Aleppo Governorate, Syria

Armenian specialists from the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise – deployed to Syria since 2019 – have completed the demining of 88,000 square meters of land in the Aleppo Governorate, Kantsasar newspaper reported.

Military

Azerbaijanis shoot at Artsakh residents working in vineyard

On 15 March, at around 11:00, Martuni regional police department received a report that three citizens of Artsakh, who were trimming vineyards in the Amaras Valley, came under indiscriminate fire from small arms from adjacent Azerbaijani military positions, Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.

Armenia Armed Forces did not open fire toward Azerbaijani positions

The statement released by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan claiming that from 00:15 to 02:30 March 15 the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia opened fire at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani borderline is untrue.”

Artsakh army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

The statement released by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan claiming that Defense Army units periodically opened fire on March 15 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of Martuni and Askeran regions in the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.”

The rescue workers, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, convoyed the RA citizens who remained in Artsakh. Ministry of Internal Affairs regarded news spread by Azerbaijan as disinformation

Yesterday, on March 13, the Azerbaijani media spread another disinformation that servicemen and weapons were transported from Armenia to Artsakh accompanied by Russian peacekeeping troops, attaching a video of a small convoy of vehicles. In fact, in the video published by the Azerbaijani side, there are not military vehicles, but vehicles belonging to the State Emergency Service.

Pashinyan warns of high likelihood of new attack by Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned on Tuesday of high likelihood of an escalation by Azerbaijan along the border with Armenia and in Nagorno Karabakh.

Artsakh MOD: Azerbaijan statement is disinformation

The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the Defense Army units opened fire overnight March 13-14 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of the Askeran region in the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire towards the Armenian combat positions located in the direction of Verin Shorzha

On March 13, from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms towards the Armenian combat positions located in the direction of Verin Shorzha.

‘Azerbaijan wants to commit ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh’, Armenian FM warns Russian counterpart in Moscow
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Photos

Chartar. Spring
Chartar. Spring
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Videos

Culture

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

Diaspora

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

International

Military helicopter crashes in Colombia, 4 soldiers dead

Russian-Chinese relations remain strong as tested by time, says Xi Jinping

Earthquake hits central Turkey

Biden calls ICC warrant against Putin ‘justified’

