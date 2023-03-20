The Astghashen community of the Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh has 140 households.

March 20, 2023, 15:52 Blockade. Day 99. Astghashen

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Artur Grigoryan, the head of Astghashen community, told "Artsakhpress".

"The majority of the population are young people. People are mainly engaged in farming and animal husbandry. I must mention that the population's interest in the latter has decreased. In the current year, about 300 hectares of autumn sowing have been done in the community. 213 hectares are wheat and 87 are barley. We plan to do spring sowing as well. We will sow corn, sunflower, potatoes, as well as other vegetable crops. The state provided potato seeds to the villagers," A. Grigoryan presented.

The community head noted that the village has two greenhouse farms. And as an important achievement of the post-war period, the head of the community singled out the paving of the road from the highway to the village with the funds of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund.

"With the funding support of the philanthropist Wilhelm Karapetyan and his family, some parts of the inter-community roads have been paved, and a swimming pool has been built for the children of the village," he said.

Referring to the problems of the village, A. Grigoryan mentioned the need to repair the culture house, the first-aid station, as well as to provide night lighting. They do not have irrigation water; they use an artesian well.