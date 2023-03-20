‘Azerbaijan wants to commit ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh’, Armenian FM warns Russian counterpart in Moscow

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday in Moscow that Azerbaijan wants to commit ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: During the meeting with Lavrov the Armenian FM said that Azerbaijan’s aggressive rhetoric on the highest level, as well as its continual military provocations against the territory of both Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia is escalating the situation in South Caucasus even further.

“By blocking the Lachin Corridor, Azerbaijan violates its obligations assumed under the trilateral statements between the Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian leaders. The disruptions of supplies of energy resources to Nagorno Karabakh leave no doubts about the goals of official Baku, this is about ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh,” Mirzoyan said.

FM Mirzoyan called for the unblocking of the Lachin Corridor by strongly adhering to the 9 November 2020 statement’s terms. Mirzoyan also mentioned the ICJ ruling ordering Azerbaijan to ensure the free movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor.

The Armenian FM said that Azerbaijan has practically violated every single clause of the 9 November 2020 statement.

Mirzoyan mentioned the periodic ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan, occupation of the territories of Armenia, the illegal blockade of Lachin Corridor, the illegal detention of Armenian POWs, obstruction to opening of regional connections and creation of an international mechanism for the return of Armenian IDPs of Nagorno Karabakh.

“With its provocations, Azerbaijan is torpedoing the efforts for establishing long-term peace and stability in the region. In this context I’d like to stress the implementation of active steps by Armenia’s allies and partners in order for Azerbaijan to fulfill its obligations and stop the use of force or threat of force,” Mirzoyan said.