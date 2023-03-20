Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to cooperation between Armenia and Belarus were discussed during the meeting, Grigoryan’s office stated.

They also attached importance to cooperation in agriculture, mechanical engineering and other sectors of industry, as well as the full utilization of existing potential as part of joint cooperative projects.