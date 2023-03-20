Iran says Saudi Arabia has invited Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for an official visit - just over a week since the countries agreed to restore diplomatic relations, BBC News reports.

March 20, 2023, 14:19 Iran's president invited to visit Saudi Arabia

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The invitation is said to have come in a letter from King Salman, but has not yet been confirmed by the Saudis.

The Middle East's recent history has been dominated by hostility between the two nations.

China brokered the thaw, which could reshape the region's geopolitics.

A senior Iranian official, Mohammad Jamshidi, tweeted about the invitation to visit the Saudi capital, Riyadh, saying Mr Raisi had welcomed it and "stressed Iran's readiness to expand co-operation".

Separately, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters that the two countries had agreed to hold a meeting at foreign minister level, and that three possible locations had been proposed.

He did not name the locations, nor say when the meeting might take place.