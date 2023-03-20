Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Aurora’s Sunrise, a film about Armenian Genocide survivor Aurora Mardiganian directed by Inna Sahakyan, has won the Grand Prix at the 2023 International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights – FIFDH.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "The reconstitution of memories through a mise en scène that combines the strength of testimony, images from a film that was thought to be lost and the use of watercolour animation that carries the weight of tragic events. A cinematographic work that aims to prevent the Armenian genocide from being forgotten,” the jury statement reads.

Filmmaker Inna Sahakyan commented on the win by saying that it is a unique award. “Aurora was fighting to keep humanity alive within herself, mitigating the pain on screen, and this means that her mission still goes on and will never be forgotten. Surviving her pain on screen, Aurora was struggling for human rights. This award proves that her mission continues,” Sahakyan said in comments to the national cinema center.