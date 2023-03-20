Military helicopter crashes in Colombia, 4 soldiers dead

Four soldiers have died as a result of a helicopter crash western Colombia. This was announced by the country's president, Gustavo Petro.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "It is with sadness that I regret to report that there were no survivors in the plane crash in Quibdo. I extend my support to the families of the Captain Hector Jerez, Lieutenant Julieth Garcia, Sergeant Johan Orozco and Sergeant Ruben Leguizamon in this painful moment," he wrote on Twitter.