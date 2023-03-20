MOD: Armenia army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

Armenia denied on Monday Azerbaijan’s latest accusations on opening gunfire on the border.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20 , ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said that the Azerbaijani State Border Service’s accusations are false.

“The statement released by the Azerbaijani State Border Service claiming that units of the Armed Forces of Armenia opened fire around 02:30, March 20 in the direction of Azerbaijani outposts deployed in the south-eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani borderline is untrue,” the statement said.