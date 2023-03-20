Russian-Chinese relations remain strong as tested by time, says Xi Jinping

Russian-Chinese relations went through tough periods throughout their history, but they had eventually proved to be strong, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in an interview with Russia’s Rossiyskaya gazeta daily.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 20 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "At the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, I will soon pay a state visit to the Russian Federation. Russia was the first country I visited after I was elected President 10 years ago," Xi Jinping said in the article published ahead of his visit to Russia.

"Over the past decade, I have made eight visits to Russia," he continued. "I came each time with high expectations and returned with fruitful results, opening a new chapter for China-Russia relations together with President Putin."

"Looking back on the extraordinary journey of China-Russia relations over the past 70 years and more, we feel strongly that our relationship has not reached easily where it is today, and that our friendship is growing steadily and must be cherished by us all," Xi Jinping said in the article published ahead of his visit to Russia.

"China and Russia have found a right path of state-to-state interactions," Xi stated. "This is essential for the relationship to stand the test of changing international circumstances, a lesson borne out by both history and reality."

"My upcoming visit to Russia will be a journey of friendship, cooperation and peace. I look forward to working with President Putin to jointly adopt a new vision, a new blueprint and new measures for the growth of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the years to come," the Chinese president said.

"To this end, our two sides need to enhance coordination and planning. As we focus on our respective cause of development and rejuvenation, we should get creative in our thinking, create new opportunities and inject new impetus. It is important that we increase mutual trust and bring out the potential of bilateral cooperation to keep China-Russia relations at a high level," Xi added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are scheduled to hold negotiations in Moscow on March 21. Earlier, Moscow and Beijing announced that Xi Jinping would make an official visit to Russia on March 20-22. According to previous reports from the Kremlin, negotiations would feature discussions of "current issues of further development of relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China."

The sides also planned to exchange opinions within the context of deepening Russian-Chinese cooperation on the international arena. They are also expected to sign a number of important bilateral documents.