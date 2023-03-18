Earthquake hits central Turkey

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 was recorded Saturday morning in central Turkey, reports the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, news.am informs.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on March 17 with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov.
On March 16, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, addressed the journalist's question about the possibility of Armenia leaving the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
CSTO General Secretary Imangali Tasmagambetov arrived in Armenia today.
Armenia is concerned that thus far the international mechanism envisaged under clause 7 of the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement hasn’t been initiated, PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.
The presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey discussed the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, the Azerbaijani media reported, citing the press service of the president of Azerbaijan.
The statements by the Azerbaijani side that the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict has been resolved and is no longer on the international agenda are untrue, the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on March 15.
The Artsakh Republic National Assembly adopted at first reading the bill on a major constitutional amendment seeking to empower the parliament to elect an interim president in case of the incumbent’s resignation during martial law.
Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.
Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.
On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 12 patients from blockaded Nagorno Karabakh/Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh reported Friday.
In order to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian support to Artsakh in the form of essential products.
he Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon cemetery on Friday as part of his two-day trip to Armenia.
The seismological network of Armenia on Thursday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 in Iran, at 3:47pm local time, 41 kilometers southwest of Khoy city, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Armenian specialists from the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise – deployed to Syria since 2019 – have completed the demining of 88,000 square meters of land in the Aleppo Governorate, Kantsasar newspaper reported.
On March 16, the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree according to which Norayr Mkrtchyan was appointed Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh.
On 15 March, at around 11:00, Martuni regional police department received a report that three citizens of Artsakh, who were trimming vineyards in the Amaras Valley, came under indiscriminate fire from small arms from adjacent Azerbaijani military positions, Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.
The statement released by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan claiming that from 00:15 to 02:30 March 15 the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia opened fire at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani borderline is untrue.”
The statement released by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan claiming that Defense Army units periodically opened fire on March 15 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of Martuni and Askeran regions in the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.”
Yesterday, on March 13, the Azerbaijani media spread another disinformation that servicemen and weapons were transported from Armenia to Artsakh accompanied by Russian peacekeeping troops, attaching a video of a small convoy of vehicles. In fact, in the video published by the Azerbaijani side, there are not military vehicles, but vehicles belonging to the State Emergency Service.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned on Tuesday of high likelihood of an escalation by Azerbaijan along the border with Armenia and in Nagorno Karabakh.
The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the Defense Army units opened fire overnight March 13-14 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of the Askeran region in the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.
On March 13, from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms towards the Armenian combat positions located in the direction of Verin Shorzha.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.
