An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 was recorded Saturday morning in central Turkey, reports the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, news.am informs.

March 18, 2023, 11:52 Earthquake hits central Turkey

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 8 kilometers.

This seismic activity was registered 63 kilometers from Kahramanmaras Province and 3 kilometers southwest of Goksun district of this province.