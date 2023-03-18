The ethnographic song and dance ensemble "Tnjre" has resumed its activites in Stepanakert.

March 18, 2023, 13:46 Ethnographic dance training courses resumed in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Mariam Andreasyan, the choreographer of the "Tnjre" ensemble informed "Artsakhpress": "Tnjre" started its activities in 2013, when Sargis Parsamyan from the "Karin" ethnographic ensemble came to Artsakh to teach dances and publicize them.

"One of the group's achievements was the participation in the annual Armenian national-traditional song-dance festival "Gutan 2019".

During the post-war period, "Tnjre" stopped its activities for some time. Now we have started again," the choreographer presented.

‘‘Over the years we have also faced some problems, especially in terms of including boys in ethnographic dances.

After the war, the problem was solved. The group has resumed its activities.

Anyone can become a member of the ensemble, and the courses are free.






