US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he considers the decision of the pre-trial chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague to issue a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin justified. But the United States does not recognize the decision of this court, he added. Biden was talking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before flying to Delaware. His words are quoted by the White House press corps, Tass informs.

March 18, 2023, 10:13 Biden calls ICC warrant against Putin ‘justified’

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 18 , ARTSAKHPRESS: When asked about the ICC's decision on Putin, Biden said, "Well, I think it's justified. But the question is, it's not recognized internationally by us, either. But I think it makes a very strong point."

When asked to comment on the coming meeting in Moscow between Russian leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week Biden said: "Well, we'll see when that meeting takes place."