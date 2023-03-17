Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on March 17 with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov.

March 17, 2023, 16:54 Pashinyan, CSTO Secretary General discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17 , ARTSAKHPRESS: PM Pashinyan congratulated Tasmagambetov on assuming office as CSTO Secretary General, wishing him effective work, according to a read-out issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Armenian Prime Minister and the CSTO Secretary General exchanged views on the current situation in the CSTO area of responsibility, regional developments and security challenges. In this context they also discussed a number of issues related to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation and the CSTO collective defense mechanisms.