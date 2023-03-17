Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

Pashinyan, CSTO Secretary General discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on March 17 with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov.

Pashinyan, CSTO Secretary General discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation

Pashinyan, CSTO Secretary General discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation

STEPANAKERT,  MARCH 17 , ARTSAKHPRESS: PM Pashinyan congratulated Tasmagambetov on assuming office as CSTO Secretary General, wishing him effective work, according to a read-out issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Armenian Prime Minister and the CSTO Secretary General exchanged views on the current situation in the CSTO area of responsibility, regional developments and security challenges. In this context they also discussed a number of issues related to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation and the CSTO collective defense mechanisms.


     

Politics

Pashinyan, CSTO Secretary General discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting on March 17 with Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov.

All news from section

Zakharova answers the journalist's question about the possible withdrawal of Armenia from the CSTO

On March 16, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, addressed the journalist's question about the possibility of Armenia leaving the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

CSTO chief arrives in Armenia on 2-day visit

CSTO General Secretary Imangali Tasmagambetov arrived in Armenia today.

Armenia to launch negotiations with UN High Commissioner for Refugees over Nagorno Karabakh IDPs

Armenia is concerned that thus far the international mechanism envisaged under clause 7 of the 9 November 2020 trilateral statement hasn’t been initiated, PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

Erdogan, Aliyev discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani relations’ normalization

The presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey discussed the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, the Azerbaijani media reported, citing the press service of the president of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan seeks to create conditions for unhindered ethnic cleansing. Artsakh MFA

The statements by the Azerbaijani side that the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict has been resolved and is no longer on the international agenda are untrue, the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on March 15.

Artsakh Parliament adopted the draft amendment to the Constitution of the Republic at first reading

The Artsakh Republic National Assembly adopted at first reading the bill on a major constitutional amendment seeking to empower the parliament to elect an interim president in case of the incumbent’s resignation during martial law.

Economy

Sarsang water levels drop at alarming rate amid blockade, farmers in both Artsakh and Azerbaijan to be affected

Artsakh authorities are sounding the alarm that the Sarsang Reservoir water levels keep dropping 50cm every day amid the Azeri blockade.

All news from section

Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic comprised 288.8 billion drams in January-December 2022.

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

The State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh met with businessmen

On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

Society

ICRC facilitates transfer of 12 patients from Stepanakert to Yerevan

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 12 patients from blockaded Nagorno Karabakh/Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh reported Friday.

All news from section

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian aid to Artsakh

In order to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian support to Artsakh in the form of essential products.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian aid to Artsakh

In order to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian support to Artsakh in the form of essential products.

CSTO Secretary General honors fallen troops in Yerevan’s Yerablur military cemetery

he Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon cemetery on Friday as part of his two-day trip to Armenia.

Earthquake hits Iran, also felt in Artsakh

The seismological network of Armenia on Thursday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 in Iran, at 3:47pm local time, 41 kilometers southwest of Khoy city, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Armenian deminers complete clearance of 88,000 sq.m territory in Aleppo Governorate, Syria

Armenian specialists from the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise – deployed to Syria since 2019 – have completed the demining of 88,000 square meters of land in the Aleppo Governorate, Kantsasar newspaper reported.

President Harutyunyan signed a decree

On March 16, the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree according to which Norayr Mkrtchyan was appointed Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh.

Military

Azerbaijanis shoot at Artsakh residents working in vineyard

On 15 March, at around 11:00, Martuni regional police department received a report that three citizens of Artsakh, who were trimming vineyards in the Amaras Valley, came under indiscriminate fire from small arms from adjacent Azerbaijani military positions, Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.

All news from section

Armenia Armed Forces did not open fire toward Azerbaijani positions

The statement released by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan claiming that from 00:15 to 02:30 March 15 the units of the Armed Forces of Armenia opened fire at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani borderline is untrue.”

Artsakh army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

The statement released by the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan claiming that Defense Army units periodically opened fire on March 15 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of Martuni and Askeran regions in the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.”

The rescue workers, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, convoyed the RA citizens who remained in Artsakh. Ministry of Internal Affairs regarded news spread by Azerbaijan as disinformation

Yesterday, on March 13, the Azerbaijani media spread another disinformation that servicemen and weapons were transported from Armenia to Artsakh accompanied by Russian peacekeeping troops, attaching a video of a small convoy of vehicles. In fact, in the video published by the Azerbaijani side, there are not military vehicles, but vehicles belonging to the State Emergency Service.

Pashinyan warns of high likelihood of new attack by Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned on Tuesday of high likelihood of an escalation by Azerbaijan along the border with Armenia and in Nagorno Karabakh.

Artsakh MOD: Azerbaijan statement is disinformation

The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the Defense Army units opened fire overnight March 13-14 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of the Askeran region in the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire towards the Armenian combat positions located in the direction of Verin Shorzha

On March 13, from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms towards the Armenian combat positions located in the direction of Verin Shorzha.

Pashinyan, CSTO Secretary General discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation
Uranium reported missing in Libya recovered, say eastern forces
Xi Jinping to make state visit to Russia on March 20-22 — Kremlin
CSTO Secretary General agrees that Aliyev’s latest speech ‘contradicts the Prague and Sochi statements’
Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian aid to Artsakh
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

All news from section

Photos

Chartar. Spring
Chartar. Spring
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Sport

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

All news from section

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

Diaspora

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

All news from section

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

International

Uranium reported missing in Libya recovered, say eastern forces

All news from section

Xi Jinping to make state visit to Russia on March 20-22 — Kremlin

In Ukraine, US focused on delivering weapons, not diplomacy — secretary of state

Assad tells when he would ready to meet with Erdogan

Most Read

month

week

day

Search