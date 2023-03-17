The visiting CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov has concurred during a meeting with a top Armenian official that the latest speech by the Azerbaijani leader “contradicts the Prague and Sochi statements”.

March 17, 2023, 14:24 CSTO Secretary General agrees that Aliyev’s latest speech ‘contradicts the Prague and Sochi statements’

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Tasmagambetov, the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), who is now in Armenia on a two-day trip, met with the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan on March 17 in Yerevan.

“Armen Grigoryan presented the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The sides also discussed the recent statement made by the Azerbaijani President, noting that it contradicts the Prague and Sochi statements,” Grigoryan’s office said in a readout.

Grigoryan also congratulated Tasmagambetov on his appointment as CSTO Secretary General. They discussed the situation in the CSTO area of responsibility, and the Secretary General reported on the situation regarding the delimitation between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on March 16 made false claims and bellicose statements against Armenia during the Organization of Turkic States summit.

Aliyev referred to the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia under the fictitious name “Western Azerbaijan”.

In a statement on Friday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry warned that Aliyev’s speech was “a clear manifestation of territorial claims against the Republic of Armenia and preparation of another aggression.”