In order to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian support to Artsakh in the form of essential products.

March 17, 2023, 13:35 Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian aid to Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund informed.

This time, the Fund has donated 200 tons of flour to Artsakh.

In total, since Azerbaijan's blockade of Lachin, the Foundation has donated 100 tons of food (pasta, buckwheat, rice, sugar), 200 tons of flour, 211,000 kg of potato seeds and 21,600 liters of sunflower oil to Artsakh.

On December 27th, 2022 Hayastan All Armenian Fund held an extraordinary Board meeting, during which the issue of provision of humanitarian aid to Artsakh by the Hayastan All Armenian Fund was discussed.Thanks to the global consolidation and united efforts, the Himnadram donated 100 tons of food products to the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh in the Republic of Armenia to relieve the humanitarian crisis caused by the blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan.



