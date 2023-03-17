CSTO Secretary General honors fallen troops in Yerevan’s Yerablur military cemetery

he Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon cemetery on Friday as part of his two-day trip to Armenia.

March 17, 2023

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 17 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vahe Gevorgyan, the CSTO Secretary General laid a wreath at the monument commemorating the fallen troops of the Karabakh wars.

On March 16, Tasmagambetov met with the Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and also visited the town of Jermuk to see the aftermath of the September 2022 Azerbaijani attack.