On March 16, in the Palace of Culture and Youth of Stepanakert, the staff of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh organized an exhibition-competition of handicrafts between creative centers for children and youth of Stepanakert and the regions.

March 16, 2023, 16:36 An exhibition-competition of handicrafts held in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The purpose of the competition was to contribute to the aesthetic education of students and the development of creative abilities, to support the acquisition of practical skills, as well as to strengthen the connection between Stepanakert and the children's and youth creative centers of the regions.

An unlimited number of handicrafts were presented during the exhibition, which symbolized the mystery of the motherhood and beauty. After getting acquainted with the works, the members of the competition committee chose the winners.

Askeran Children's and Youth Creative Center won the first prize, Stepanakert's Center took the second place, and Martakert's Youth and Children's Creative Center took the third place.

The chairwoman of the commission, the advisor to the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh Melania Balayan, expressed her belief that such events will be organized more often.



