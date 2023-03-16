The seismological network of Armenia on Thursday recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 in Iran, at 3:47pm local time, 41 kilometers southwest of Khoy city, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.

March 16, 2023, 16:23 Earthquake hits Iran, also felt in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The tremor measured magnitude 7 at the epicenter, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

The seismic activity was felt also in Armenia's Syunik, Vayots Dzor and Ararat Provinces, as well as in capital Yerevan.

The earthquake was felt in Artsakh, too, the Artsakh emergency service reports.