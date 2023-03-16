The meeting between the delegations of Russia, Turkey, Iran, and Syria scheduled for Thursday in Moscow—and regarding the Syrian settlement—has been postponed, news.am informs, citing the Turkish NTV television.

March 16, 2023, 14:42 Russia, Turkey, Iran, Syria delegations’ scheduled meeting in Moscow postponed

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "The meeting scheduled for today was postponed due to technical reasons. The new date of the meeting is not yet known," the aforesaid TV channel informed, citing its sources familiar with the situation.

Before that, the Turkish TRT state television had informed that the aforesaid meeting will be held in Moscow on Wednesday and Thursday.

Later, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov announced that there is hope that the meeting at the level of deputy FMs will take place this week in Moscow.