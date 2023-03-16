Assad tells when he would ready to meet with Erdogan

Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik that he was ready to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, only after the withdrawal of Turkey's troops from the territory of Syria.
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "As regards a meeting with Erdogan, it is linked to the reaching of a stage when Turkiye is clearly and unambiguously ready for the full withdrawal of the Turkish military from the territory of Syria, for the cessation of supporting terrorism and restoration of the situation to the state it was before the start of the war in Syria," Assad said.