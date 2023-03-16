Erdogan, Aliyev discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani relations’ normalization

The presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey discussed the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, the Azerbaijani media reported, citing the press service of the president of Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "During the meeting in Ankara, the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, exchanged views on the negotiation process regarding a peace treaty and the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan," the respective statement reads, in particular, news.am informs.