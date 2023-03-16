Armenian deminers complete clearance of 88,000 sq.m territory in Aleppo Governorate, Syria

Armenian specialists from the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise – deployed to Syria since 2019 – have completed the demining of 88,000 square meters of land in the Aleppo Governorate, Kantsasar newspaper reported.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The completion of the clearing operation featured a ceremonial commissioning of the territory where the Aleppo Governorate authorities accepted the cleared area from the deminers.