Armenian specialists from the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise – deployed to Syria since 2019 – have completed the demining of 88,000 square meters of land in the Aleppo Governorate, Kantsasar newspaper reported.
Armenian deminers complete clearance of 88,000 sq.m territory in Aleppo Governorate, Syria
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The completion of the clearing operation featured a ceremonial commissioning of the territory where the Aleppo Governorate authorities accepted the cleared area from the deminers.