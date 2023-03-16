North Korea launches presumably ballistic missile

North Korea has launched, presumably, a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, Japan’s Coast Guard said on Thursday.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 16 , ARTSAKHPRESS: It called on vessels staying in this area not to approach fragments if they see any.

The South Korean military also confirms reports about North Korea’s missile launch.

An emergencies headquarters has beet set up under the Japanese prime minister’s office to collect information about the launch.

This was the eighths North Korea’s missile test launch since the beginning of the year.