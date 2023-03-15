On 15 March, at around 11:00, Martuni regional police department received a report that three citizens of Artsakh, who were trimming vineyards in the Amaras Valley, came under indiscriminate fire from small arms from adjacent Azerbaijani military positions, Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informed.

March 15, 2023, 17:17 Azerbaijanis shoot at Artsakh residents working in vineyard

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 15 , ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result, agricultural work was suspended. Information about the incident was passed on to the Russian peacekeeping forces. There were no casualties.