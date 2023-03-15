Turkey may ratify Finland’s NATO accession by mid-April — Reuters

Parliament in Turkey will likely ratify Finland’s application to join NATO before the legislature closes in mid-April for elections, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 15 , ARTSAKHPRESS: According to them, there are plans to consider Finland’s NATO bid independently from Sweden’s.

The administration of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto would arrive in Turkey on a working visit on March 16-17. The two leaders are expected to discuss Finland’s NATO accession, Tass informs.