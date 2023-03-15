Artsakh Parliament adopted the draft amendment to the Constitution of the Republic at first reading

The Artsakh Republic National Assembly adopted at first reading the bill on a major constitutional amendment seeking to empower the parliament to elect an interim president in case of the incumbent’s resignation during martial law.
STEPANAKERT, MARCH 15 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Zhirayr Mirzoyan told lawmakers that the move seeks to ensure stability and continuity of the state administration system.