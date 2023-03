1300 | March 10, 2023 11:21 16 patients from Stepanakert transferred to Yerevan with mediation of ICRC

1112 | March 10, 2023 20:33 Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime using firearms. Artsakh Defense Ministry

1065 | March 10, 2023 15:40 The so-called "reintegration" of Artsakh into Azerbaijan will directly pave the way to ethnic cleansing and genocide

1010 | March 10, 2023 12:39 U.S. Ambassador visits entrance of Lachin corridor, reiterates Blinken’s call to reopen it immediately

858 | March 10, 2023 14:40 "We Are Our Mountains" agency to provide about 260 tons of food to Artsakh

789 | March 11, 2023 09:45 Aliyev declares that he is ready to talk with the Armenians of NK, but attacks them - Marukyan

752 | March 10, 2023 16:29 Biden unveils $6.8 trillion 2024 budget plan

748 | March 11, 2023 16:05 Artsakh MFA issues comment on statement by EU Special Representative for South Caucasus