March 15, 2023, 10:06 Artsakh Republic GDP comprised 288 billion drams in 2022

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 15 , ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the data provided by the Chairman of the National Statistical Service, Manush Minasyan, during the press conference held Monday.

The GDP growth rate comprised 112,2 %, the index-deflator –103,2%

"The GDP of the previous year was 249.4 billion drams (the growth rate- 87.3%, in the case of the index deflator- 105.5%). Last year we had an economic decline of around 12.7%," said Minasyan.

Minasyan added that 9.6% of last year's GDP growth has been ensured by industry, including energy; 2.7 % was ensured by trade and services, and 1.4 %-by agriculture.