In the Republic of Artsakh, the population viability rate, i.e. the ratio of birth and death rates of 2022 was 182.4 %, instead of 114.7 % of the previous year.

March 15, 2023, 09:18 Head of Artsakh NSS presented statistics of natural population growth, births and marriages in 2022

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 15 , ARTSAKHPRESS: Head of Artsakh National Statistical Service, Manush Minasyan said at the press conference held Monday, summarizing the socio-economic situation of 2022.

The number of multiple births was 20, of which 19 are twins; 1- triplet.

The average age of mothers in Artsakh in 2022 was 27.9; first- time mothers age-24.6.

The most popular names for girls in 2022 were Mane(35 cases), Maria(31 cases), Nare(29 cases) and Lia (26 cases); for boys-David (58 cases), Tigran(52 cases), Daniel (40 cases) and Monte(39 cases).

According to Minasyan, Artakh saw a rate of 16 divorces per 100 marriages last year.

The average age to get married was 29 years for men; 25.3 for women, and the average age for first marriage was 28 and 24.5 years, respectively. Life expectancy in 2022 was 77.7 years; 74.5 years for men and 80.8 years for women.