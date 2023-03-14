Yesterday, on March 13, the Azerbaijani media spread another disinformation that servicemen and weapons were transported from Armenia to Artsakh accompanied by Russian peacekeeping troops, attaching a video of a small convoy of vehicles. In fact, in the video published by the Azerbaijani side, there are not military vehicles, but vehicles belonging to the State Emergency Service, Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Artsakh Republic informed.

March 14, 2023, 16:54 The rescue workers, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, convoyed Artsakh civilians. Ministry of Internal Affairs regarded news spread by Azerbaijan as disinformation

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 14 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The rescue workers, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, convoyed the civilians with RA citizenship who remained in Artsakh as a result of the blockade to the Republic of Armenia along the mountain road bypassing Shushi.

Considering the mountainous and extremely heavy-going nature of the road, the rescue workers of Artsakh had to organize the transportation of citizens by UAZ cars.

The Russian peacekeepers have performed their duties to ensure the safety of civilians, especially in the face of additional threats posed after the March 5 sabotage attack.