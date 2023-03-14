Armenia FM's visit to Moscow is being developed, Russia MFA spox says

The visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Moscow is being developed, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 14 , ARTSAKHPRESS: "The visit is under development," said Zakharova, responding to the respective question.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that FM Mirzoyan will visit the Russian capital city in the near future.