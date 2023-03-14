No meeting planned with Aliyev at this moment, says Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said there’s no planned meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev at this moment.

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 14 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “At this moment there’s no planned meeting. I’ve never avoided meeting, but on the other hand the experience of our meetings shows that there must be guarantees on the implementation of agreements and obligations,” Pashinyan said at a press conference.

Pashinyan noted that agreements were reached during their previous EU-mediated meetings in Brussels with Ilham Aliyev, but implementing the agreements was impossible due to Azerbaijan’s actions.

“Armenia is ready to continue the work in the Brussels format, but we are saying let’s start implementing one by one what’s been agreed upon. If there are over ten agreements that aren’t being implemented, what’s the sense in carrying out work over agreeing on a new thing? And these agreements pertained to Nagorno Karabakh, border security, opening of regional connections, release of prisoners of war and other issues,” Pashinyan said, adding that he sees a fundamental problem regarding the Brussels format.

He described the quadrilateral format talks in Prague – with participation of France - to be the most effective negotiations with concrete results. Pashinyan said that Azerbaijan disfavors this format.