No meeting planned with Aliyev at this moment, says Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said there’s no planned meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev at this moment.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called for international mechanisms and international guarantees for dialogue between Stepanakert and Baku. He said that Armenia will not allow Azerbaijan to commit ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh.
Armenia is not leaving the CSTO, the organization itself is leaving Armenia, PM Nikol Pashinyan said when asked to comment on Armenia renouncing its quota of Deputy Secretary-General of the CSTO.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed details about his March 13 phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh responded on March 13 to Azerbaijan’s offer on holding a new meeting in Baku.
Negotiations between Stepanakert and Baku are possible only under the conditions of equality of rights of the parties.
Fundamental human rights and freedoms are not considered an internal issue since the Second World War, Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan said in response to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s assistant Hikmet Hajiyev, who said that the issue of the rights and security of the Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh is “an internal issue of Azerbaijan” and they won’t discuss it with another country.
Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.
On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.
The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.
Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.
Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 13 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system, have been transported today, on March 14, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Artsakh Healthcare Ministry informs.
The World Evangelical Alliance and the World Council of Churches made a joint statement during the UN Human Rights Council 52nd Session General Debate calling on Azerbaijan to immediately lift the blockade of Lachin Corridor.
Gurgen Nersisyan, State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Head of Civil Defence, called a meeting yesterday with the participation of the heads of all civil defence services and regional administrations, the press service of Artsakh Government stated.
In the Paravatumb community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh, most of the arable land is cultivated.
Samvel Avetisyan, Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh, has submitted an application to resign.
On the evening of March 10, the Azerbaijani side once again blocked the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh.
"We Are Our Mountains" agency will provide about 260 tons of food to be included in the Artsakh state reserve and allocated to social groups.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned on Tuesday of high likelihood of an escalation by Azerbaijan along the border with Armenia and in Nagorno Karabakh.
The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the Defense Army units opened fire overnight March 13-14 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of the Askeran region in the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.
On March 13, from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms towards the Armenian combat positions located in the direction of Verin Shorzha.
Suren Sarumyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh, in response to Artsakhpress's inquiry, informed that the reports being disseminated on some Telegram channels that the Azerbaijani side made a sabotage infiltration attempt in the direction of Martuni at night, do not correspond to reality.
On March 10, from 19:10 p.m. to 19:40 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime towards the Northern direction of the contact line using firearms, the press service of the Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry.
The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire, between 9:30pm on Wednesday and 4:15am on Thursday, in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh's Shushi, Martuni, Askeran, and Berdzor regions is another disinformation.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that, allegedly, the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire on Sunday towards the Azerbaijani positions located in the occupied territories of the Shushi region of Artsakh is another disinformation.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.
