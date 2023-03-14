Artsakhpress

Society

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian support to Artsakh

In order to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian support, this time donating 211,000 kg of potato seeds and 21,600 liters of sunflower oil.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian support to Artsakh

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian support to Artsakh

STEPANAKERT,  MARCH 14 , ARTSAKHPRESS:  The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund informed.

On December 27, 2022, an extraordinary session of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund was held, during which the issue of Artsakh was also discussed.

Thanks to pan-Armenian solidarity, in order to alleviate the humanitarian crisis caused by Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin Corridor, in the first phase, Hayastan Foundation has donated 100 tons of food to the permanent representation of the Republic of Artsakh in Armenia.

Politics

Armenia FM's visit to Moscow is being developed, Russia MFA spox says

The visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Moscow is being developed, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.

Vardan Tadevosyan appointed Minister of Healthcare

On March 14, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed decrees, according to which Samvel Avetisyan was dismissed from the post of Minister of Healthcare, according to his own request, the Presidential Office stated.

No meeting planned with Aliyev at this moment, says Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said there’s no planned meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev at this moment.

‘Armenia won’t give Azerbaijan mandate to commit ethnic cleansing or genocide in Nagorno Karabakh’ - Pashinyan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called for international mechanisms and international guarantees for dialogue between Stepanakert and Baku. He said that Armenia will not allow Azerbaijan to commit ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh.

Armenia is not leaving CSTO, the organization itself is leaving us – Pashinyan

Armenia is not leaving the CSTO, the organization itself is leaving Armenia, PM Nikol Pashinyan said when asked to comment on Armenia renouncing its quota of Deputy Secretary-General of the CSTO.

Armenian PM expresses concern to Putin over danger of escalation in Nagorno Karabakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed details about his March 13 phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Artsakh responds to Azerbaijan's meeting offer

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh responded on March 13 to Azerbaijan’s offer on holding a new meeting in Baku.

Economy

Due to the blockade, the construction of private houses in Hovsepavan has slowed down, but still continues

Despite the limited opportunities due to the blockade, the construction works of the new residential district being built for the displaced people in the area adjacent to the Hovsepavan community of Askerani region is underway.

The State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh met with businessmen

On March 2, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Gurgen Nersisyan, together with the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Financial, Budgetary and Economic Management of the National Assembly, Artur Harutyunyan, met with a group of representatives of the business sector, the press service of the Artsakh Government stated.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 388.95/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.06 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Administrative cases initiated against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products

The State Commission for the Regulation of Public Services and Economic Competition of the Republic of Artsakh initiated administrative cases against 13 business entities for the application of inflated retail prices on a number of products. The cases were initiated against 4 business entities in Stepanakert, 5 in Askeran, 2 in Martakert, and 1 in the communities of Verin Horatagh and Harutyunagomer of the Martakert region, Artsakh InfoCenter informed.

Due to the situation created in the economy, tax revenues and duties of the state budget decreased

The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Artsakh presented indicators of the tax revenues and duties for the month of January 2023.

Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

Society

13 patients from Stepanakert transferred to Yerevan with mediation of ICRC

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 13 patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system, have been transported today, on March 14, to specialized medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Artsakh Healthcare Ministry informs.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian support to Artsakh

In order to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian support, this time donating 211,000 kg of potato seeds and 21,600 liters of sunflower oil.

World Evangelical Alliance, World Council of Churches call on Azerbaijan to immediately end blockade of Lachin Corridor

The World Evangelical Alliance and the World Council of Churches made a joint statement during the UN Human Rights Council 52nd Session General Debate calling on Azerbaijan to immediately lift the blockade of Lachin Corridor.

The State Minister called a meeting on the coordination of civil defence works

Gurgen Nersisyan, State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Head of Civil Defence, called a meeting yesterday with the participation of the heads of all civil defence services and regional administrations, the press service of Artsakh Government stated.

During spring sowing, vegetable crops will be mainly sown in Paravatumb

In the Paravatumb community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh, most of the arable land is cultivated.

Healthcare Minister Samvel Avetisyan resigns

Samvel Avetisyan, Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh, has submitted an application to resign.

Azerbaijan again blocks the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh

On the evening of March 10, the Azerbaijani side once again blocked the gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh.

Military

The rescue workers, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, convoyed the RA citizens who remained in Artsakh. Ministry of Internal Affairs regarded news spread by Azerbaijan as disinformation

Yesterday, on March 13, the Azerbaijani media spread another disinformation that servicemen and weapons were transported from Armenia to Artsakh accompanied by Russian peacekeeping troops, attaching a video of a small convoy of vehicles. In fact, in the video published by the Azerbaijani side, there are not military vehicles, but vehicles belonging to the State Emergency Service.

Pashinyan warns of high likelihood of new attack by Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned on Tuesday of high likelihood of an escalation by Azerbaijan along the border with Armenia and in Nagorno Karabakh.

Artsakh MOD: Azerbaijan statement is disinformation

The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the Defense Army units opened fire overnight March 13-14 at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of the Askeran region in the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire towards the Armenian combat positions located in the direction of Verin Shorzha

On March 13, from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms towards the Armenian combat positions located in the direction of Verin Shorzha.

Ministry of Defense of Artsakh dismisses reports on sabotage infiltration attempt by Azerbaijan

Suren Sarumyan, spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh, in response to Artsakhpress's inquiry, informed that the reports being disseminated on some Telegram channels that the Azerbaijani side made a sabotage infiltration attempt in the direction of Martuni at night, do not correspond to reality.

Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire regime using firearms. Artsakh Defense Ministry

On March 10, from 19:10 p.m. to 19:40 p.m., the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the ceasefire regime towards the Northern direction of the contact line using firearms, the press service of the Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry.

MOD: Artsakh defense army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire, between 9:30pm on Wednesday and 4:15am on Thursday, in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh's Shushi, Martuni, Askeran, and Berdzor regions is another disinformation.

The rescue workers, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, convoyed Artsakh civilians. Ministry of Internal Affairs regarded news spread by Azerbaijan as disinformation
Armenia FM's visit to Moscow is being developed, Russia MFA spox says
Vardan Tadevosyan appointed Minister of Healthcare
No meeting planned with Aliyev at this moment, says Pashinyan
Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian support to Artsakh
Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

New Ambassador of Mexico discusses Lachin Corridor, development of ties with Armenia

Mexico has said on numerous occasions that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict must be resolved through peaceful negotiations prioritizing the interests of the peoples, the new Ambassador of Mexico to Armenia Eduardo Villegas Megías told Armenpress in an exclusive interview.

Artsakh Foreign Minister: International Community's Actions Should Serve as an Early Warning Mechanism. Exclusive

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Photos

The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
The 35th anniversary of Artsakh Movement marked in Stepanakert
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Flashmob dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Artsakh Movement
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
Kyokushin karate girls continue training even during the ongoing blockade
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
The ceremony of handing over blessed golden crosses to the children born in blockaded Artsakh
Videos

Culture

Mobile photography exhibition entitled "My Motherland" opened in Stepanakert

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Sport

Lionel Messi crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for second time

Up to 40 countries could boycott Paris Olympics

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

Diaspora

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

“We remember Sumgait” – protest held outside Azerbaijani embassy in Washington, DC

Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

International

Belarus, Iran presidents sign cooperation roadmap

Nournews: Iran, Saudi Arabia FMs’ meeting may take place in near future

Meeting of Turkey, Russia, Iran, Syria MFAs’ delegations to take place in Moscow this week

UK to ramp up defense budget by $6 bln in next two years — PM’s office

