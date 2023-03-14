In order to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian support, this time donating 211,000 kg of potato seeds and 21,600 liters of sunflower oil.

March 14, 2023, 14:49 Hayastan All-Armenian Fund continues to provide humanitarian support to Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 14 , ARTSAKHPRESS: The Hayastan All-Armenian Fund informed.

On December 27, 2022, an extraordinary session of the Board of Trustees of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund was held, during which the issue of Artsakh was also discussed.

Thanks to pan-Armenian solidarity, in order to alleviate the humanitarian crisis caused by Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin Corridor, in the first phase, Hayastan Foundation has donated 100 tons of food to the permanent representation of the Republic of Artsakh in Armenia.