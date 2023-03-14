Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed details about his March 13 phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

March 14, 2023, 13:27 Armenian PM expresses concern to Putin over danger of escalation in Nagorno Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 14 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Pashinyan said the call mostly revolved around the danger of escalation in Nagorno Karabakh. “I conveyed my information, my impression, I also underscored that I think that there are problems in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh. The most important issue for me in this context is that a very surprising thing happened in Nagorno Karabakh, when the residents of Nagorno Karabakh protested outside the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s headquarters. And this happened after the killings of the police officers. I want to underscore that this also took place in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh. This is a concern, and I found it necessary to convey these concerns to the Russian President,” Pashinyan said.

Asked whether or not Putin said anything in response, Pashinyan said, “Of course he said something.” Pashinyan said it would be inappropriate to reveal what Putin said. “If our Russian partners find it necessary they will publish what the president of Russia said.”