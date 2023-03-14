Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned on Tuesday of high likelihood of an escalation by Azerbaijan along the border with Armenia and in Nagorno Karabakh.

March 14, 2023, 13:32 Pashinyan warns of high likelihood of new attack by Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 14 , ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “My conclusion comes from Azerbaijan’s growing aggressive rhetoric, and of course we have other information as well,” PM Pashinyan said at a press conference.

He said that Armenia is not the one that initiates aggressive actions or escalations therefore it decided to invite EU observers.

PM Pashinyan revealed that the preliminary agreement in October 2022 in Prague was that the EU observers would be deployed from both sides on the border or line of contact, from Armenia and from Azerbaijan. Furthermore, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gave consent to this at the presence of the French President and the President of the European Council, however he rejected the idea later.

“I think the international community must record that indeed there is a high danger of new escalation, and I believe that in this regard taking into account that Lachin Corridor is closed and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as Azerbaijan’s explicit preparations for ethnic cleansing, our position remains that it would be very relevant to send an international fact-finding mission to Lachin Corridor and Nagorno Karabakh,” the Armenian PM said.